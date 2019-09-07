Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Celebration of Nations multicultural festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Rolla Band Shell in downtown Rolla. Volunteers play a crucial role in the event and are needed for various tasks.

Individuals who volunteer for four hours or more will receive a free Celebration of Nations T-shirt. Sign up to volunteer at https://signup.com/go/vwwVgzb.

Celebration of Nations is a family-friendly event with no entrance fee. Attendees can spend the afternoon sampling American and international food and stroll through approximately 50 food, craft and educational booths. A parade, talent show and ethnic food will be highlights of the event. The schedule includes the Parade of Nations, vendors, cultural exhibitions and activities, and the Celebrate Talent competition.

Get more details about Celebration of Nations at nations.mst.edu. For volunteer questions, email Jackie Sansone, office support assistant in graduate studies at S&T, at sansonej@mst.edu.