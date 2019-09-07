It was the most brutal of momentum swings.

Hickman had the ball and was engineering a promising drive downfield, trailing Helias 10-0 in the third quarter Friday night. On fourth down at the 19-yard line, quarterback Jevean Brown couldn’t find anyone open and soon found himself swarmed by Helias defenders.

If the failure to put points on the scoreboard wasn’t hard enough to stomach, the Crusaders marched right down the field in barely a minute, capped by a 42-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jacob Weaver.

The Kewpies fought and scrapped, but a disciplined Helias defense proved unbreakable, and Hickman stumbled to a 24-0 loss.

Hickman’s offense flows through Brown, and Helias coach Chris Hentges said his staff had been scheming all week for the athletic Kewpie quarterback.

“We had a defensive scheme, we understood that was part of their offense, was run those receivers off, let him be an athlete and make plays,” Hentges said. “As we stressed all week, just contain, contain, contain his feet in the pocket.”

The Crusaders' secondary was excellent in coverage, and when Brown took off from the pocket, he often had little room to work with.

“We had a lot of spy linebackers, too, that were spying to make sure he did not get loose to make big plays,” Hentges said. “I think for the most part we contained him very well tonight.”

Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis acknowledged the effort of his players in his postgame speech but made clear his disappointment in the lack of discipline that showed up in the form of penalties.

“We had 130 penalty yards against us; they had 25,” Alvis said. “A lot of that comes on the offensive side, and we can’t move the ball consistently if we’re getting penalized and shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Down 17-0, the Kewpies seemed to get themselves back in the game with an apparent 71-yard touchdown pass by Brown, sending the traveling Hickman fans into a frenzy. Then everyone noticed the yellow flag resting back in Hickman territory, a penalty for an illegal man downfield, wiping the score off the board.

“As an offensive coordinator, I need to do a better job of calling plays and getting us into a position to execute,” Alvis said. “But at the same time, we need to clean things up.”

Alvis emphasized to the defense that their effort was admirable, holding the strong Crusaders off the board until the end of the first half. It wasn't until early on in the fourth quarter that Helias had finally worn down the Hickman defense and began gashing it for big gains.

“Both defenses played really well in the first half,” Hentges said. "It was really our offensive halftime adjustments, going to more of a quick game, short to intermediate routes that were open. We made a few big plays and the kids understood what we were trying to do."

Alvis has consistently preached discipline in execution since arriving at Hickman last fall with the goal of reviving the program. He has also demanded positive attitudes out of his players.

In his postgame speech, Alvis admonished negative attitudes that were noticeable during the second-half struggles. Team leaders tried to set a positive tone after the loss.

“I’ll let you know tomorrow,” Alvis said about if he believed the team's mentality is in the right place, “but right now I’m not sure.”