The South Central Regional Veterans Group (SCRVG) sponsored the Phelps for the Fort meeting at the Veterans Memorial Park Thursday. At the meeting donations were made to the park by Infuze Credit Union and the Bank of Missouri.

SCRVG Chairman Glenn Gibson says, “The SCRVG is very grateful for the donations and they will go towards the cost of a 50x64 pavilion at the park.”

The park is nearing completion and the pavilion will be the last major project. Recently the SCRVG completed their project of placing 1,034 Honor Bricks at the park. Soon the veterans group will place a Congressional Medal of Honor monument and a Gold Star Family monument at the park, Gibson says.

“We do want to thank everyone who has supported the park through volunteering and donations,” Gibson says.

And if anyone in the community would like to support the Veterans Memorial Park, Gibson says they can mail donations to SCRVG, P.O. Box 1691, Rolla MO 65401.