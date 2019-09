BNSF Railway Company will have the 18th Street railroad crossing closed for repairs from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 through 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

BNSF Railway Company will have the 18th Street railroad crossing closed for repairs from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 through 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

Detours will be in place, and Rolla Public Works asks motorists to take alternate routes.