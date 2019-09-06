Federal funds made available through the department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program were awarded to Phelps County.

The county will now receive $14,821 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

The county was selected by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The national board consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; the Jewish Federations of North America; the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The board was charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local board, made up of the Phelps County government, American Red Cross, Russell House, Ministerial Alliance and the Salvation Army, will determine how the funds awarded to Phelps County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program, according to Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s Communications Coordinator Caitlin Jones.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

— Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.

— Be eligible to receive Federal funds.

— Have an accounting system.

— Practice nondiscrimination.

— Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

— If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Phelps County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Phelps County Nutrition, Phelps County Family Crises Services, Phelps County Faith Distribution, The Rolla Mission, St. James Golden Age Center and St. James Caring Center participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Gary O’Day, MRPC, 4 Industrial Drive, St. James, MO 65559 for an application. The deadline for applications is Sept. 12, 2019.