An 18-year-old Kansas City man and his 15-year-old brother have been charged with killing another man in a case that prosecutors allege was motivated by revenge for an earlier shooting in which the younger brother was wounded.

An 18-year-old Kansas City man and his 15-year-old brother have been charged with killing another man in a case that prosecutors allege was motivated by revenge for an earlier shooting in which the younger brother was wounded.

The older brother, Taylor Mackey was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of Isaac Louis Brown. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. The younger brother is charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court records say Mackey told detectives he believed Brown was responsible for shooting his brother and wanted him to feel the same pain. He says he was thinking it was time to "Get him" before he and his brother pulled out guns and shot Brown one time each.