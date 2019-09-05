As football fans gather on Memorial Stadium for the home opener for the Missouri Tiger football team over the weekend, Missouri’s Department of Transportation expects traffic to be heavy around Columbia.

A large crowd is possible for the 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, meaning heavy volumes of traffic are likely through the day. The Missouri Department of Transportation will have staff on hand to handle emergency maintenance situations or to help the Missouri State Highway Patrol with traffic control if needed.

Motorists utilizing U.S. Route 63 to get to Columbia are advised of possible delays in traffic due to bridge rehabilitation projects taking place in the northbound lanes between Jefferson City and Columbia. In addition, a pavement repair project is underway in the northbound and southbound lanes between Columbia and the Boone/Randolph county line.

Both projects will see one lane closed in the work area through the fall months.

In addition, motorists coming to Columbia from the Kansas City area are reminded that MoDOT will have Interstate 70 completely closed in both directions between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Motorists should follow the posted detours and add plenty of time for travel.

MoDOT encourages motorists to prepare for traffic delays around the Mizzou campus, and throughout Columbia. Motorists can check road conditions by visiting the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org or by calling MoDOT’s customer service center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636). The toll-free telephone line is answered 24-hours a day, seven days a week.