The Hulston Library at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will be closed as the construction phase of a project to remodel the visitor center and construct additional exhibits is tentatively scheduled to begin in the fall.

The library will be closed from Sept. 15 until the summer of 2020. Due to the risk of fire, dust and mold while construction is underway, the library collection — among the largest in the National Park System — will be moved to a secure storage site, where it will be protected.

“We thank our visitors and library patrons for their patience during this necessary closure, which will allow our visitor center, museum exhibits and artifact storage facility meet standards and protect the artifacts for years to come,” Wilson's Creek National Battlefield Superintendent Ted Hillmer says.

Administered by the National Park Service, Wilson's Creek National Battlefield preserves the site of the first major engagement of the Civil War in the West. The site is considered to be one of the best-preserved battlefields in the National Park System; located 10 miles southwest of Springfield at the intersection of Highway ZZ and Farm Road 182.

The renovation design calls for adding 1,873 square feet of exhibit space, providing a total of 3,396 square feet for the park’s collection of artifacts. Updates will also provide for interactive displays and “virtual displays,” allowing fragile artifacts and other items in storage to be viewed in 3D.