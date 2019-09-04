One lane of westbound Interstate 70 at Perche Creek bridge will be closed at 8 p.m. as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge located west of Columbia

The bridge has a joint that MoDOT crews need to repair to ensure the continued safe use of the bridge.



Work will begin at 8 p.m. and is expected to be complete by Thursday morning; however, the department notes that it is difficult to know the extent of the repairs needed until crews begin work on the road.



No major traffic delays are expected.