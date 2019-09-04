Missouri’s Public Service Commission on Wednesday set a deadline for applications to intervene and participate in the case Ameren Missouri filed with the commission on Tuesday with plans to build three Solar + Storage facilities in Missouri.

Ameren Missouri is seeking three certificates of convenience and necessity to construct three solar generation facilities — one near Green City in Sullivan, one near Richwoods in Washington County and one near Utica in Livingston County. The application filed with the commission says each electric generating facility will connect a large solar energy generation facility to battery storage.

The new installations would be the first facilities in the state and among only a handful of Solar + Storage facilities in the Midwest, according to Ameren Missouri’s announcement on Tuesday. The facilities would improve customer reliability and enable access around-the-clock to solar energy.

Ameren Missouri is investing $68 million in the project that would construct the three facilities as part of the company’s Smart Energy Plan, with the facilities scheduled for completion next year.

Applications to intervene and participate in the case must be filed no later than Sept. 23 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing Information System.

Each location would have a 10 megawatt solar facility, making them the three largest investor-owned utility solar installations in Missouri. Customers near the proposed facilities on sunny days, according to Ameren Missouri, would receive their energy mostly from the solar facility, with the solar energy also charging the battery. Each battery would be able to power connected homes for several hours, in the case of service interruption, giving repair crews time to fix the service issue without causing an extended outage.

"This solution wasn't available to us just two years ago," Ameren Missouri’s vice president of distribution operations and technical services, Kevin Anders, said. ”Solar and storage technology has made significant strides in the past several years. Prices continue to decline, making them an attractive, affordable option for the communities we serve."

Construction of the Solar + Storage facilities are subject to a number of conditions that includes approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Ameren Missouri plans to add 100 megawatts of solar generation by 2027.