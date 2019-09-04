Central Federal, a federal banking corporation located in downtown Rolla announced Wednesday its donation of $4,500 to the Optimist Club of Rolla, a nonprofit-service club that is dedicated to providing free programs to youth locally.

“We take great pride in donating to this impressive operation whose volunteers give their time on a daily basis,” Bill Stoltz of Central Federal, says. “At the end of the day, it makes perfect sense for us. Our employees have children who play in their leagues and have always had a positive experience.”

Central Federal chose the Optimist Club of Rolla as they have been one of the most experienced nonprofit organizations focusing on children’s sports and academic activities in the area. This donation is meant to alleviate potential operational struggles like spending less time on fundraisers and more time on creating a fun environment for the children involved.

“The generosity of Central Federal is part of what makes Rolla such a great place to raise a family,” President of the Optimist Club of Rolla Matthew Butcher said. “Their donation will help our programs continue to grow and improve while remaining free-of-charge to every kid who signs up."

As a local bank, Central Federal is looking to make a big impact in the community. Their resources and employees allow them to set the example that it takes time and effort to bring change.

Central Federal’s own Matt Koylu recently joined the Optimist Club’s board of directors. “It’s important to be able to create a lasting positive influence on the area’s children,” said Koylu, assistant vice president of lending and marketing. “We look forward to growing our relationship and assisting them in any way that we can.”

The Optimist Club of Rolla was founded in 1964 and has held weekly Wednesday meetings ever since. More specifically, their soccer program began in 1973 with all games now taking place at Lions Club Park. Over 300 participants at ages 5 through 7 join each year in the fall and spring seasons. The program is currently run by Judge Mark Calvert. The Club also has a tennis program and boys and girls basketball programs as well as three other academic programs – a spelling bee, essay contest, and oratorical contest.