Daniel Lee “Big Dan” Hudson, age 63, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by family at his home. Dan was born July 10, 1956 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, the son of Richard L. Hudson and Patricia Ann “Pat” (Davis) Hudson.

On December 30, 2002, in Camdenton, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann “Pat” Bates. They shared over 16 loving years together as husband and wife at the time of his death.

“Big Dan” as he was lovingly referred to, worked over 18 years with Camden County Road and Bridge as a heavy equipment operator of a road grader. He also owned and operated Greenview Grading. Dan was an avid Nascar fan and he enjoyed spending time outdoors caring for his garden and messing with his dog Spook. He loved getting his hands dirty doing any kind of mechanic work and was a proud member of the NRA. Dan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a caring brother, friend and neighbor. He will be missed beyond words.

Dan is survived by his wife, Pat, of the home; his daughter, Deeann Saint and husband Joseph, of Jefferson City, Missouri; his grandchildren, Malachi Saint, Maya Saint, Patrick Fields, and Debra Fields; and his great-grandson, Roman Fields.

He is also survived by his sister, Lynn Anderson and husband, Verne, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; along with a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Pat Hudson; and daughter, Evonne Buckman. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri. Graveside Services and Interment will follow at 1:30 in Allee Cemetery, Camdenton, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation and may be left at the funeral home.

