Pavement repair work on Interstate 44 in Laclede County will begin on Monday.

Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin pavement repair work on I-44 in Laclede County. Crews will perform full depth concrete pavement repairs in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Conway, at mile marker 113, and Hazelgreen, at mile marker 145.

The work will close one lane of I-44 in each direction from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 2.

Message boards and signs are placed before the work zones to warn motorists of the lane closures. The Missouri Department of Transportation does not anticipate significant backups during work hours.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters visit www.modot.org/central.