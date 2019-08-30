The Kansas City VA Medical Center has announced the retirement of Director, Kathleen Fogarty and the appointment of David Isaacks as the new Director of the VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

With a staff of 1,480 and eight Community-Based Outpatient Clinics — St. James, Fort Leonard Wood, Jefferson City, Kirksville, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, Mexico and Marshfield — the Truman VA hospital provides health care to more than 38,000 Veterans. A full range of medical, surgical, and psychiatric services are provided to Veterans in the mid-Missouri area.

Fogarty’s retirement comes after over 37 years of service to Veterans at VA.

"I have been planning my retirement from service to our Veterans for over a year now," Fogarty says. "I have full confidence in Mr. Isaacks ability to continue our mission and demonstrate our dedication to service. I am proud of the work we do to serve our Veterans here at the Kansas City VA Medical Center and grateful for an enjoyable career with the Department of Veterans Affairs."

Isaacks was appointed as Medical Center Director for the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital on June 26, 2016.

Isaacks served as the Deputy Director of the VA Sunshine Network (VISN 8) in St. Petersburg, Florida. He previously served as Deputy Director of the VA Heartland Network (VISN 15) in Kansas City, Missouri and he served as Director of the VA Central Plains Consolidated Patient Account Center in Leavenworth, Kansas. He also served as the Director of Program Integrity and Informatics, VA Purchased Care and Associate Director of Contact Management, VA Health Resource Center in Topeka, Kansas. He began his VA career in 2006 after serving as a health systems specialist for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Isaacks is a Marine Corps veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Southern Illinois University, a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix and completed a fellowship at the Walter and Leonore Annenberg Leadership Institute in 2008. He is a Veterans Health Administration certified mentor and a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).