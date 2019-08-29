Dr. Yang Wang recently earned the a Ph.D. Award from the Gesellschaft für Aerosolforschung (GAeF), or Association for Aerosol Research, based in Germany. Wang, an assistant professor of civil, architectural and environmental engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received the award at the association’s General Assembly in Sweden this August.

The GAeF Ph.D. Award is given “to recognize internationally successful young scientists whose ideas have provided decisive stimulus in their area of aerosol research and who are recognized as outstanding among their peers in their field,” according to the association. The award is given to a maximum of two early career scientists each year.



Wang’s doctoral research was titled “Sub 2 nm particle characterization in systems with aerosol formation.” His research interests include the study of aerosol-cloud interaction and influence on global climate, and the development of a fast-integrated mobility spectrometer for atmospheric particle measurement.



Wang earned a Ph.D. in energy, environmental and chemical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis in 2017. He earned a bachelor of science degree in thermal engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, in 2012. Prior to joining Missouri S&T, he served as a postdoctoral research associate at Brookhaven National Laboratory and Washington University.



GAeF works to promote all areas of aerosol research, provide information amongst members and the public, and to provide an international forum for collaboration and teaching at all levels. Learn more by visiting info.gaef.de.