City officials confirmed on Thursday that Rolla Ward 1 City Councilor Daniel Jones has resigned after serving over one year in his elected position.

City officials say Jones submitted his resignation in an email to Rolla Mayor Louis Magdits and members of the Rolla City Council on Thursday. Jones was elected by residents of Ward 1 in April 2018 with his term ending on April 2020.

Jones resignation comes after city officials say they received questions pertaining to Jones’ background earlier in 2019, after he had been in office for over a year. The city, however, doesn’t have access to closed court records by law.

Mayor Magdits will now will be responsible for appointing an interim council member to fill Jones’ term.

