East Central College announced the cast for its first theatre production of the 2019-2020 Season - “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie. Based on the classic British murder mystery, the thriller focuses on ten guilty strangers being trapped on an island off the coast of Devon. One by one, they are accused of murder, and one by one they start to die.

The cast will be led by Andrew Carter as Phillip Lombard and Meg Kimminau as Vera Claythorne. Joining them will be ECC Theatre veterans Carol Buescher as Emily Brent, George Meyer as General Mackenzie and John Anglin as Justice Wargrave. Rounding out the cast as newcomers are Trey Tinker as Mr. Rogers, Shania Wilson as Mrs. Rogers, Jagger Case as Narracot, Will Bray as William Blore, Patrick Gruber as Dr. Armstrong and Nate Mendez-Torres as Anthony Marston.

The theatre production will be directed by the Artistic Director of Ozark Actor’s Theatre Alex Freeman with set design by Bess Moynihan, lighting design by Ben Gaffney, costume design by Carly Uding, prop design by Tara Steffens and sound design by Justin Foster. Stage Management is by Madison Skiljan, Desiree Roady and Robby Elkins.

Performances will be Oct. 3-6, in the East Central College Performing Arts Center, 1964 Prairie Dell Road in Union. Tickets can be purchased at eastcentral.edu/tickets.