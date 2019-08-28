The Terracon Foundation announced a $6,000 grant to Missouri University of Science and Technology on Wednesday to provide scholarships to three students pursing an education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

These scholarships will financially assist graduate and undergraduate students as they complete their studies at Missouri S&T, and will enhance their connections with relevant employers such as Terracon.

Terracon and Missouri S&T already have an established relationship, with a total of 21 graduates currently employed in Terracon’s central division alone, says Ty Alexander, P.E., principal of Terracon’s Joplin office.

“I have been involved with Missouri S&T in various capacities since 2011,” Alexander says. “I am excited to further the connection with the University and with its bright students.”

The Terracon Foundation has been making grants to provide engineering students with scholarships for more than 25 years. Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 4,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in 50 states.

Terracon ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record’s 2019 list of Top 500 Design Firms.