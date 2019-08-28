The Missouri Department of Transportation says the work on the Interstate 44 Route V interchange has been extended by two days.

The driving surface improvements project for the interchange in Rolla has been extended to Friday as severe storms swept through the city over the past few days.

“Contractors for the project are making every effort to re-open the Route V interchange before the holiday weekend. We appreciate the patience of the public while this work takes place,” MoDOT Area Engineer Preston Kramer says.

Work for the project includes replacing the current asphalt on the entrance and exit ramps with full-depth concrete pavement to improve the quality of the road for motorists, and allow the pavement to better handle the high volume of tractor trailers utilizing the ramps at the interchange.