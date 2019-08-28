A Fort Leonard Wood man has been sentenced in federal court for domestic assault.

Fifty-one-year-old Kerwin Omar Martin, a civil service employee at the Fort Leonard Wood Army Base, was sentenced in federal court for assaulting his ex-wife and another person, the U.S. attorneys office for the Western District of Missouri said in a release issued Wednesday.

Martin was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes on Tuesday to two years and 10 months in federal prison without parole, the release says. Both Martin and his ex-wife were out of active duty service in the U.S. Army, and were employed in the civil service at Fort Leonard Wood, residing on base.

Martin plead guilty to one count of domestic assault and one count of assault on April 10, the release says, with Martin admitting that he smashed the living room window and climbed into his ex-wife’s residence on Oct. 9, 2018, while she was with their child and another person, identified in court documents as S.P.

Martin’s ex-wife called 911 while all three of them ran out the back door, the release says, and Martin followed them and assaulted S.P. The U.S. attorneys office for the Western District of Missouri says when Martin and his ex-wife were back inside the residence, he grabbed her by the throat and she lost consciousness, with Martin then pushing her up against the wall and punching her in the forehead.

When Military Police arrived at the residence, the officer saw Martin holding his ex-wife against the wall and punching her in the head and face, the release says. According to court documents, Martin had stalked and threatened his ex-wife during the fall of 2018.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller, and investigated by Military Police Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.