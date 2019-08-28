Missouri residents have an opportunity to see the new Back the Blue license plate at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial as House Bill 898 takes effect.

Missouri had several speciality plates for numerous law enforcement association members, but lacked a single plate residents could obtain to show support for law enforcement, the bill’s sponsor Representative Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, says. The speciality Back the Blue license plate is voluntary with a contribution of $10 collected from the license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to Missouri’s citizens, Walsh says.

Walsh says Missourians will have the chance to see the new license plate at a special unveiling ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at noon on the State Capitol grounds at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial.

“I want to encourage everyone to attend this special ceremony that will not only unveil the new Back the Blue plate, but will also give us an opportunity to show our support for our amazing men and women in law enforcement,” Walsh said on Wednesday “I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this possible. With this new plate we will be able to support the Law Enforcement Memorial, and show the men and women in law enforcement that we value their service and sacrifices.”

House Hearing Room 3 will serve as a backup location in the event of adverse weather.

Those who want the plate will also pay a $15 fee in addition to normal registration costs. Walsh says Missourians interested in obtaining one of the new plates should visit the Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.mo.gov/motorv/plates/specialty.php. Representatives from the Missouri Department of Revenue will be available onsite at the unveiling ceremony with copies of the license plate application.