Veterans and their families, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide area Veterans with services such as Veterans Health Administration enrollment, and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma.

Through use of the Mobile Vet Center (MVC), a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, bereavement, marriage and family counseling also are available. Additional resources for Veterans through the MVC include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.

The MVC will be at the Walmart Supercenter on 500 S. Bishop Ave. in Rolla from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The customized MVC vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space to extend access to VA services to Veterans, service members and their families — especially those living in rural or remote communities. The MVC also provides readjustment counseling and information resources to Veterans to assist them in the difficult transition between military and civilian life. For more information, call (573) 814-6206.