The public is invited to take a closer look at Jupiter through the Missouri University of Science and Technology Observatory’s 16-inch-wide telescope this August.

The observatory will be open 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to view Jupiter, one of the gas giants and the largest planet in our solar system. Clear skies are required for optimal viewing, and session length may vary.

Visitors’ Night at the Observatory is free to the public and no reservations or tickets are required. Interested attendees are encouraged to sign up for the observatory notification list for event changes or cancellations. Children are welcome at the observatory, but must be accompanied by an adult. All visitors must climb a small set of stairs in order to use the telescope for the viewing.

The following is a tentative schedule of the fall 2019 viewing schedule:

— 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Saturn.

— 9:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, the Ring Nebula.

— 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, the Moon.

— 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, the Wild Duck Cluster.

— 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, the Andromeda Galaxy.

— 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, the Pegasus Cluster.

The Missouri S&T Observatory is located at 1550 N. Bishop Ave. (Highway 63 North), adjacent to the university’s Stonehenge replica, north of McNutt Hall and west of St. Patrick’s Lane.

For more information about the viewings, the observatory, or to have an email address added to a notification list for future events and weather cancellations, contact Kenneth Distefano by email at kadp89@mst.edu.