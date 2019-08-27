Bridgette Kelch was named Executive Director of the East Central College Foundation at the college's Board of Trustees meeting on Monday. Kelch previously served as Executive Director of Downtown Washington, Inc. and the Historic Washington Foundation.

“Community outreach is something I truly enjoy,” she said. “I’m looking forward to expanding outside of my comfort zone in Washington to the entire East Central College service region.”

During her time as Executive Director of Downtown Washington Inc., Kelch improved the quality of small business occupancy, deceasing vacancy rates from 25 to 4 percent since 1989. Since 2008, she helped increase Downtown Washington Inc. revenue by more than 35 percent and increased the Historic Washington Foundations revenues by 85 percent.

As a grant administrator, Kelch managed more than $1.75 million in Community Development Blocks for the communities of Washington, Union, St. Clair and New Haven. She has been an active member in the Washington Jaycees, Washington Lions Club and Missouri Main Street Connection Board, which she helped found.

“Bridgette is bringing more than 20 years of non-profit experience to the East Central College Foundation,” President Dr. Jon Bauer says. “She has a proven track record, and we are looking forward to her leadership on campus.”

The Executive Director is responsible for leading and strengthening a comprehensive fundraising program in support of East Central College Foundation’s mission and goals. Specific emphasis is focused on annual giving, major giving, planned giving, grants and fundraising events.

“I was a scholarship recipient at East Central College years ago,” Kelch explained. “I know the impact a scholarship can have on a student. Growing the scholarship program through more community partnerships and grant funding will be one of my priorities.”

Kelch also hopes to create a stronger alumni network.

“I believe there are so many alumni in our area who can positively impact East Central College through the Foundation,” she said. “There is so much untapped potential out there.”

The Executive Director is an ex-officio member of the East Central College Foundation Board of Directors and is also a member of the President’s Cabinet of East Central College.

The East Central College Foundation was established to support the growth and development of East Central College in the many ways that might be beneficial to its students, staff and facility. It solicits and receives tax deductible gifts which are managed for the benefit of the college and its students. It is chartered as a non-profit 501 (c)3 organization for educational purposes.