The Maries County Extension office is hosting an upcoming fall prevention course at the Vienna Senior Center taught by County Engagement Specialist, Kelsie Lineback.

The program being offered is a fall prevention course called Matter of Balance. The programs will be held at the Vienna Senior Center.

Matter of Balance is an 8 week program that is held once a week for 1 hour sessions. This structured group intervention emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Matter of Balance incorporates a light exercise routine as well to assist in fall prevention.

The classes will be held on Friday’s from noon to 1 p.m. starting on Sept. 13 and ending on Nov. 1. The cost for this program is completely free for all classes and all needed equipment is provided. Drinks and snacks are also provided for each class.

To RSVP or for other questions regarding this program please contact the Maries County Extension office at 573- 422-3359 ext. 1138 or email kelsie.lineback@missouri.edu.

University of Missouri Extension provides practical education you can trust, to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future.