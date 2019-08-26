HANNIBAL – Sponsors of the Superheroes for Kids Trivia Night were excited to see so many people participate in this fundraiser held Friday to help the Child Center in Hannibal interview abused children.

As the second round of questions was underway at the Hannibal Knights of Columbus Hall, Shandi Joubert-Kanz, supervisor of the local Child Center, said the contest had a fantastic turnout, with 13 teams competing.

She later reported the winning team was the Caped Crusaders, led by Superhero Megan Rapp and Harold Smith. Rapp's team, with some different members, took second place in the 2018 contest.

As his team was posing for a photograph, Smith said, “It is a good time for a good cause.”

Among questions being asked was, “Who played the Joker in the 1960s?” The answer was Cesar Romero.

Joubert-Kanz was grateful for the funds raised, because they will support the Child Center, where young victims of physical or sexual abuse are interviewed. She reported the local Child Center interviewed 203 children in 2018, “and so far this year we have had 165.”

Sissy Swift, the Child Center director from Wentzville, explained that the agency was founded 20 years ago in Wentzville and opened in Hannibal in 2004. It serves 14 counties through the Hannibal and Wentzville offices.

“We are excited to have so many come advocate for child abuse here,” Swift said. “Everybody here has been generous and supportive. We have board members here. It is fun in the name of eradicating child abuse.”

