Residents saw trees and houses damaged as severe thunderstorms swept through Phelps and Pulaski counties on Monday, and a bleak hazardous weather outlook continues for the area with the National Weather Service expecting significant thunderstorm wind damage risk, significant lighting risk and an elevated heat risk through the night.

The National Weather Service expects additional strong to severe storms to develop later this evening across southeast Kansas as a front moves in. Large hail, up to the size of golf balls, and damaging winds in excess of 70 mph are in the mix.

The greatest risk, the National Weather Service says, will occur southwest of Nevada to Springfield to the Branson line; however, some severe storms are still possible north of this line.

The National Weather Service’s expected timing for this additional round of severe thunderstorms is between 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. from west to east across the area. Although storms will move through quickly, very heavy rainfall rates are possible that may lead to localized flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service’s hazardous weather outlook.