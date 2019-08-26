Flash flooding has led to closure of Route K in Calloway County. The Missouri Department of Transportation advises motorists that more road closures are possible with additional rain in the forecast.

Flash flooding has led to closure of Route K in Calloway County. The Missouri Department of Transportation advises motorists that more road closures are possible with additional rain in the forecast.

The washout happened on Sunday night, according to MoDOT, three miles east of the Route D intersection. MoDOT crews will be working to make repairs and plant to have the road open by Thursday. Motorists will need to use alternate routes around the damaged roadway until repairs can be made.

With more rainfall expected in the coming days, MoDOT is reminding motorists to never enter a flooded roadway or remove barriers marking a closed road.

MoDOT advises all travelers to plan their route ahead of time and know what roads are flooded before getting on the road. Flood closures and live traffic conditions are also available 24-hours a day by using the Traveler Information Map.