Two Rolla Public School teachers were selected by the Missouri Retired Teachers Association to receive two of their coveted classroom grants.

This fiscal year, the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel selected seven teachers in each of its 14 regions to receive $500 classroom grants through the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation.

There was a total of 52 teachers who sent in applications for classroom grants in Rolla's Region 7, with the foundation awarding grants to Rolla Middle School teacher, Amanda Almany, and Truman Elementary School teacher, Christine Ruder, for their entries depicting how they would apply the grants to their classrooms.

Almany’s winning entry “Enhancing Classroom Listening Skills,” explains how the grant will apply to the fifth-grade program, by giving the fifth graders access to their own tub of headphones to increase listening skills.

Ruder’s entry “Author, Author; Creating Meaningful Writing Experiences,” applies the grant to help her students by giving them access to use the iPad with the Book Creator app to create meaningful, innovative and interactive books. These books can then be shared and read by other students while they are working towards the Missouri Learning Standards for Writing as well as helping the students’ in their digital skills.

The Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel is an association of retired educators whose purpose is to promote the professional, social and economic welfare of all retired school employees while continuing to support teachers currently in the classroom. The Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation is a tax-exempt organization for raising funds to carry out individual charitable, education, scientific, and literary purposes of the Association.

This fiscal year, the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation gave out a total of 98 grants throughout the state expending $49,000 for current teachers in the classroom.

A panel of retired teachers from across the region selected the winning entries.