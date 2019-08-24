From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 18-23, 1969:

• “PARK, SIDEWALK NEED PROTESTED” (Aug. 18) – Motorists using Phelps Road near the I-70 bridge during early morning rush hour got a surprise early today when they found the roadway blocked by seven sign-carrying protesters. The seven, all in the nine to twelve-year-age bracket, chose today to focus attention on growing needs in the area. In particular the sign carrying troupe made the lack of sidewalks along the roadway their main issue. Sidewalks will be one of the topics discussed tonight at a public hearing at William Southern School.

• “BENEFIT DISTRICT OK’S WALK, STREET STUDY” (Aug. 19) – City officials received the “green” light last night to proceed with engineering studies for sidewalks and permanent street improvements in the William Southern elementary school area during a public hearing at the school.

• “ANIMAL CONTROL BILL BACK” – A modified version of an animal control, tabled several months ago, reappears Monday night on the city council agenda. The bill, which created heated controversy because of restrictions that prohibited keeping horses within 300 feet of an adjacent property, has been modified. The new measure returns to the present distance restrictions of 75 feet.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 18-23, 1919:

• “END OF THE STRIKE” – The strike at the Standard Oil plant in Sugar Creek is ended. The strikers Saturday night voted by a large margin to go back to work tomorrow morning. The company has agreed to take them back. They go back at no increase in wages, but the controversy, by agreement between the company and the strikers, is to be left in the hands of the Industrial Relations Committee to bring about a settlement.

• “NO BOOK MAKING” – There is no bookmaking at the race track at the Independence Fair this year. Monday night at the meeting of the Fair Directors, Constable Arthur Metzger, who is also a director, was instructed to see that open gambling be not permitted to organize. He quietly notified the men who wanted to start books on betting and they faded away. Of course there is individual betting on the races. This is in the grand stand as well as in the infield, but there is no organized betting and no book making. (The Examiner reported years later that the Independence Fair was held each August from about 1905 to 1921. The last fair was held on 40 acres on Alton between Emory and Pope, land sold in 1922 and subdivided for hundreds of homes.)