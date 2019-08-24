Missouri Department of Transportation contractors will make repairs to damaged asphalt along Interstate 44 near Saint Robert.

The repairs will require the closure of the far right lane of westbound I-44 between mile markers 165.8 and 165.2, west of the Big Piney River. The remaining lanes will be open while work takes place.

Crews will begin working on the road at 7 p.m. on Sunday. MoDOT expects crews to be finished with the repairs early Monday.

Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone.