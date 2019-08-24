The City of Kirksville’s general contractor will begin replacement of the water main along East Normal Avenue, from South Franklin to South Florence streets, on Monday.

Water service will be maintained during the project, which is scheduled to last 90 days. A brief shut down of the main will be scheduled during either Truman State University’s mid-term or Thanksgiving break to allow for connection of the new water main.

The project will result in improved reliability for water distribution in the area, the city says.





