WGU Missouri will award 75 scholarships to incoming students to honor back-to-school season.

The non-profit, competency-based online university will award $150,000 in scholarships to busy adults who have an interest in furthering their education. Each Back to School Scholarship has a value up to $2,000 and is open to new students who would like to earn a bachelor’s or master’s in any of the university’s degree programs in information technology, fields of business, K-12 teacher education and health professions.

WGU Missouri has over 60 undergraduate and graduate programs including nursing, and the scholarships apply at a rate of $500 per six month term, renewable for up to four terms. A candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency will factor into earning one of the many scholarships the university will award.

“The thought of going back to school can be a challenging prospect for busy, working adults” Chancellor of WGU Missouri, Dr. Angie Besendorfer, says. “WGU Missouri offers an affordable, flexible degree path for students who are working full-time and raising families. We are proud to also be able to offer this scholarship to help ease the financial burden for those making the leap to go back to school.”

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Sept. 30.