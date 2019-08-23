Matt and, Christine, Stockton, and their family from Belle were among the families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day.

The Stockton family was selected as the Maries County Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension Council in Maries County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Trent, Christine, and, Matt, Stockton.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and MU Extension and Engagement.

In 2019, all 114 of Missouri’s counties plus the city of St. Louis participated, honoring nearly 500 people from the 115 farm families.

"The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state," Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said.“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension. As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”