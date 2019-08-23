PIKE COUNTY – Cecil D. Harness, 21, of New Hartford, suffered serious injuries in a truck accident at 11:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in rural Pike County. He went by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake Saint Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Harness was driving a 2016 Ford F250 south on Route O south of state Highway 161, when the truck went off the right side of the road. Harness was not wearing a seat belt.