The efforts to improve the driving surface of the Interstate 44 Route V Interchange in Rolla will last longer than initially anticipated, Missouri’s Department of Transportation says.

Contractors are replacing the current asphalt on the entrance and exit ramps with full-depth concrete pavement to improve the quality of the road for motorists. The project will also allow the pavement to better handle the high volume of tractor trailers utilizing the ramps at the interchange, MoDOT says.

The contractor for the project has now informed the Department of several unanticipated issues that include pavement removal, underground utilities and weather conditions that will likely extend the road closure while work is completed, MoDOT says.

MoDOT expects the project’s completion by Wednesday, Aug. 28. MoDOT will notify motorists when the road is opened through the Central District Traveler Information Map.