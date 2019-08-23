The U.S. Forest Service and Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards are hosting the second annual Great Rivers Wilderness Skills Institute Nov. 4 – 8, at the Lake Dardanelle State Park in Russellville, Arkansas.

The free training offers a Crosscut Saw A/B certification, fundamentals of re-handling traditional tools, and learning Wilderness Stewardship history and fundamentals. Registration for the institute began Aug. 9 and ends Sept. 13.

“We’re very excited to work shoulder to shoulder with our great partners at the Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards to provide students in the Mid-South important knowledge and skills essential to protecting America’s federally designated wilderness,” said Chris Ham, Ouachita National Forest recreation, planning, heritage & wilderness staff officer.

The Great Rivers WSI gets its name from the region of America through which many rivers flow, including the Mississippi, Buffalo, Arkansas and Eleven-Point.

To register for the institute, visit its website at https://wildernessskillsinstitute.org/great-rivers-wilderness-skills-institute-2019/ to complete a short application process.