Getting financial aid for college can lead to stress for many people. There are many forms to fill out, and it's not always clear what scholarships and grants a student is eligible for. Plus, there are a number of deadlines.

To make the process easier, East Central College is holding a series of workshops to help students fill out the free application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. FAFSA Nights will be held at the Union campus and Rolla Main location from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:

— Tuesday, Oct. 1

— Thursday, Oct. 17

— Tuesday, Oct. 29

— Thursday, Nov. 14

— Tuesday, Nov. 26

Students are able to file the FAFSA as early as Oct. 1 for the 2020-2021 school year. The workshops are open to all students – not just those planning to go to East Central College. Students are encouraged to bring their Social Security number, driver’s license, W-2 forms, 2018 Federal Income Tax Return and their parent’s Federal Income Tax Return, if applicable to East Central College’s Rolla Main location at 500 Forum Drive , and the college’s main campus in Union on 1964 Prairie Dell Road.

Questions can be directed to 636.584.6588 or FinAid@EastCentral.edu.