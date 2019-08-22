There were 114 counties in Missouri participating in the annual Farm Family Day, and the Jenkins, from Rolla, were among nearly 500 people from 115 farm families honored during the annual recognition of farm families across the state giving back to their communities.

Cord, and, Dana, Jenkins, and their family, were among those honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair.

The Jenkins family was selected Aug. 12 as the Phelps County Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Phelps County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Estella and Amelia.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and MU Extension and Engagement.

This year, all 114 Missouri counties plus the city of St. Louis participated, honoring nearly 500 people from the 115 farm families.

The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state, Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says.

“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension,” Wolfe says. “As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”