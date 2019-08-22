If Cross Country were merely a numbers game Centralia varsity head coach Jason Watermann and crew would be well on their way to a successful season because that's one area this team isn't lacking in.

As for the returning athletes, coming back from a year ago for the Lady Panthers is a 15-person group that includes Schyler Angell, who placed 133rd at the Missouri State High School Activities Association state meet in 23:34.34, as well as Mara Davis, Gretchen Marriot and Lily Stidham.

Also returning from last season for the Centralia girls are Chris Heiman, Gracie Schultz, Taylor Carrico, Ava Stephens, Sophia Tramnitz, Maelea Parrish, Delamey Mast, Emma Romline, Sarah McCoy, Emma Hombs and Erika Bourgeois.

"This year on the girls side those that are new to varsity include freshmen Jozelynn Bostick and Grechen Marriott," said Watermann. "With a good solid core of varsity girls coming back and the 2 additional freshmen we look to go for a (Clark County Conference) championship, and qualify a team for state. Both boys and girls side have a bright future."

While the Centralia girls did win the 2018 CCC title, they also took their hits to graduation, parting ways with Kyra Dickerson, Schuylar Hatton and Mackenzie Lynn. The Panthers losses ran a little deeper, though, which featured Stephen Bradshaw, Dillion Dunn, Patrick Finnegan and Peyton Davis, who signed to compete for the University of Tennessee Track and Field and Cross Country programs.

"(New) on the boys side we have seniors Guy Moran, Reggie Spleman, Andrew Erhart and freshman Benji Chick," Watermann said. "The 2018 Boys placed second in the CCC and had one qualify for state, Duke Newsted."

Fortunately for the Panthers Newsted is among this years returners along with Reggie Spellman, Dallas Lewis, Nate Riddle, Austin Dawson, Andrew Erhart and Chick Benji. Beyond graduation Watermann also has to deal with the loss of Nicklaus Toedebusch and Aaron Richterkessing from a season ago, but, because he'll also be able to look to returners including Brandon Lynch, Logan Bird, Seth Beard, Loagn West, Cody Smith, Kile Chitwood, Griffin Anderson and Jackson Wells, at least he has options.

"The boys have senior second-year veteran Duke Newsted and newcomer Guy Moran. Both look to make people take notice, not only in the regular season, but in our new conference for the boys, the (North Central Missouri Conference)," said Watermann. "We have the numbers this year to make everyone better. We always look to improve from the race before and have a great attitude doing it. This is the biggest team I have had in my fifth year and it looks to be the most competitive."