On the grounds of flooding throughout central Missouri, the Route 179 bridge replacement has been pushed back until 2020.

The Route 179 bridge replacement project, over the Petite Saline Creek, south of Wooldridge, was slated to begin this fall. The project will now take place in the spring of 2020.

“This year’s high water levels have made this project impossible to complete during the contract’s allotted timeframe,” Missouri Department of Transportation resident engineer, Aaron Peck, says. “We will be monitoring the river levels going into winter and plan for construction to begin when water levels are low.”

The existing Petite Saline Creek Bridge is 53 years old, originally built in 1966. The Petite Saline Creek Bridge carries an average of 1,048 vehicles per day, according to MoDOT, and the condition of the bridge has reached a point where replacing the bridge is necessary.

During construction, Route 179 will be closed at the bridge for up to five months, and an additional right-of-way is not required during construction.

MoDOT has not determined the start date for the replacement project. The total cost of the bridge replacement is $2.1 million.