Linda Browning of Newburg was named Senior Companion of the Month for July. “I love people,” she says, “They keep me going. I just love getting up, even on holidays to be with them. And on holidays I don't go as a Senior Companion. I play cards and play Bingo and I eat with them. They are my family.”

Browning was born and raised in Newburg. She has one brother and one sister. After high school, she married a soldier from Fort Leonard Wood and raised two boys and a daughter, while working at a bank. Later, Browning took a cashier position at Thomas Jefferson dormitory and worked there 25 years.

“When my children were young,” Browning says. “They enjoyed Wrestle Mania; so I took them to professional wrestling events in Indiana, Los Vegas and New York. “Then the kids grew up and never went to another wrestling match.”

Browning’s pride and joy were her children and her church. Her children attended Landmark Baptist Church and School and to this day, Browning continues to attend there, working with the Ladies Fellowship and going to seminars. She now has three grandchildren.

Browning had moved to Union with her son for a short time and later to Florida. “But this is home,” she says. “This is where I was meant to be.”

As Senior Companion of the Month, Browning received a floral arrangement donated from Blossom Basket Florist and a free $10 car wash from Cowtown USA.

The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, funded by a grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service as well as several local groups and individuals.

If you know a Phelps County resident who might benefit from the services of a Senior Companion, or someone who is 55 or older who would like to become a Senior Companion, call 573-458-6180 for further information.