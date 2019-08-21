Authorities say a 67-year-old woman died in a head-on collision on Highway 68 in Phelps County Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on Highway 68 when a 43-year-old was driving her 2001 Ford F150 southbound when her vehicle hydroplaned and crossed the center line striking the 67-year-old driving a Buick Regal head-on.

The 43-year-old’s vehicle then overturned striking a 2003 Chevrolet Impala a 34-year-old was driving northbound on Highway 68 13 miles south of St. James.

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phelps County Coroner. The 43-year-old and 34-year-old were seriously injured. Mercy Air transported the 43-year-old to University Hospital in Columbia, while the 34-year-old was transported by St. James ambulance to Missouri Baptist Sullivan.

This is Troop I’s second fatality for August and 23rd for the year.