The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the flash flood warning until 2:45 p.m. for Phelps County, Pulaski County and Northwestern Dent County.

At 2:45 a.m. doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding. Up to three inches of rain has fallen over portions of the warning area. Flooding is ongoing.

At 8:42 p.m. on Wednesday doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Central Missouri. Up to three inches of rain already has fallen, according to the NWS in Springfield. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly with additional rainfall continuing across Phelps, Pulaski and Dent counties until late this evening.

Local creeks, streams and low water crossings will be particularly susceptible to the dangers of flash flooding in Rolla, St. James, Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, Edgar Springs, Newburg, Jerome, Crocker, Dixon, Doolittle, Lake Spring, Laquey, Lecoma, Ozark Springs, St. Robert, Richland, Devil’s Elbow, Anutt, Northwye and Swedeborg.

The flash flood warning includes low water crossings on Route Y northwest of Rolla, Route DD at Dry Fork northwest of Salem, Route O at Jones Creek just south of Dixon, Route T northwest of Waynesville and Route U at Tavern Creek west of Crocker.