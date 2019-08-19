Gatlin Bunton is the Agronomy Specialist with UM Extension officed in Crawford County and began his duties May 1. He is a native of Edgar Springs growing up on a farm, while holding a Bachelor of Science and master’s degree from University of Missouri, majoring in plant sciences.

“Gatlin is off to a great start in Extension,” Interim County Engagement Specialist with Extension in the East Central Region Pat Snodgrass said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and practical farm, garden and crop experience to the job. From his very first day of work, he has been called upon for farm visits, phone calls and programming.”

At the present time, Bunton serves as Board Secretary to both Crawford and Maries County Soil and Water Boards. He is also a member of the Wurdack Farm Research Center Advisory Board and the Crawford County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He has success growing the tropical corn and white cotton in raised beds as demonstration projects at the Crawford County Extension Center.

His programming responsibilities include Private Pesticide Applicator Training, Soils and soil testing, Weed Identification and Eradication, Crops and Forages. He works closely with the Livestock, Horticulture and Ag Business Specialists to help agricultural producers achieve a greater profitability and efficiency, according to Snodgrass.

As Agronomy Specialist in the East Central region, Bunton serves Crawford, Dent, Maries, Miller, Phelps and Pulaski counties, and he can be reached by calling the Crawford County Extension Center at 573-775-2135 or e-mailing him at buntong@missouri.edu.

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended University-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities.