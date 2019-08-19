Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment of Robin Wenneker to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education that was established by an amendment to the Missouri Constitution in 1972.

Wenneker joins the nine-member board that oversees the Department of Higher Education from Columbia, where she is the managing partner for her family-owned multi-county property management company with farm, rental and raw land holdings. Wenneker previously worked with Marketing Mix, the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and Procter & Gamble.

“I am honored to serve in this important role,” Wenneker said. “I am passionate about higher education because education creates opportunity for the future of our state.”

Wenneker holds a bachelor’s degree in administrative management from the University of Missouri, and a master’s degree in business administration from Washington University. She brings extensive involvement in the community to her position. Wenneker currently serves on the University of Missouri College of Agriculture’s Food and Natural Resources Foundation, the University of Missouri Alumni Association, the Assistance League of Mid Missouri, Children’s Grove, and the Columbia Housing Authority.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education is led by the commissioner of higher education. The board members include one member from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts and one selected at large. Board members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.