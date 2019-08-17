Coterie of Missouri University of Science and Technology will hold its annual Fall Coffee on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Main St. in Rolla. The annual Fall Coffee is an opportunity for members and non-members to explore the organization's various interest groups and to meet and mingle at the start of a new school year.

A University-based organization, Coterie began in the 1930s as a way to help newcomers to Missouri School of Mines. It has flourished ever since and is now open to all members of the Rolla community, regardless of whether they are affiliated with Missouri S&T. Coterie’s mission is to provide a social network for the University and the Rolla Community through interest groups and events designed to connect members. Annual dues are $20 per person and membership is open to men and women alike.

The Coterie Fall Coffee is the organization’s kick-off event, designed to be both social and informational. Tables will be set up to assist attendees in finding which of over twenty interest groups is right for them. The interest group offerings for 2019-2020 are as follows:

Book Clubs, Bowling, Bridge/Duplicate Bridge, Dining In, Excursions, Games, Dutch Lunch, International/Regional Cooking, Kayaking, Newcomers, German Conversation, Mahjong, Needlework, Monday Morning Coffee, Play Group, Shenanigans, Tea & Topics, Volunteers, Walk & Talk, and Wine Tasting.

In addition to Coterie’s interest groups, a number of fundraisers are held annually to provide scholarships for deserving Missouri S&T students. The group’s social events and fundraisers are scheduled throughout the year including the annual Fall Coffee, the Winter Wine Down, the annual St. Pat’s Ball, a Children’s Easter Egg Hunt and the Coterie Spring Banquet.

The 2019-2020 Coterie Board of Directors are: Shannon Lusk, President; Peggy Borrok, President Elect; Dilek Acar, co-First VP Programs; Andrea Farrar, co- First VP Programs; Allison Rogerson, Second VP Membership; Jenni Heincker, Third VP Interest Groups; Nancy Duncan, Recording Secretary; Christine Duvernell, Corresponding Secretary; Linda Meyer, Treasurer; Lee Ann Mentink, Multimedia Publicity; Didi Fischer, Communications; Kate Sullivan, Scholarship Fund; Melissa Hill, Webmaster.

For general information see Coterie of Missouri S&T’s Facebook page or visit the website: http://coterie.mst.edu. For specific information about the Coterie Fall Coffee, contact Peggy Borrok: pborrok@gmail.com.