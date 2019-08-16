The ebbs and flows of any varsity football season are a big part of what every head coach has to manage from one game to the next.

The littlest thing has the potential to become so much more, be it an injury or a breakup with a girlfriend and even the loss of a loved one. The personal lives of every player for those nine weeks plus playoffs matters just as much as what happens on the field. What that translates to is several fold, but not only does it dictate these coaches take on the task of turning boys into something much more than how they found them, they have to do so by setting an example in which they're true leaders of men.

That means making the most of what they have, which, on offense for the Montgomery County Wildcats this season, is rather rich at the skill positions, but still doesn't run as deep as it does on the other side of the ball.

"We don't have as many of our up-front guys coming back offensive line-wise, but we do have junior Jonathan Reese returning. He was an All-Eastern Missouri Conference performer for us last season," said coach John Klekamp. "He's a pretty big boy. He's about 6-foot-3, 350 pounds. We're hoping to get him back and going. He's dealt with a little bit of a knee issue to start our summer. We're still in the process of rehabbing that. Not sure what his availability is going to be week one."

One reason Klekamp and staff are hoping for a speedy recovery for Reese is he's the only returning starting offensive lineman from 2018. The rest of the positions will be filled by the next-man-up mentality that's kept these Wildcats so incredibly tight and allowed them to start this campaign exactly 50 players deep.

"We've had some guys step up over the summer. Some guys who've played linebacker for us since they were freshmen," Klekamp said. "Blake Milner and Aaron Yelton are both going to start for us on the offensive line and I think they'll help us solidify that group with help from (Reese) once he's healthy."

Highlights for last season included just barely getting edged out in the initial round of districts by Eastern Missouri Conference Rival North Callaway 22-20 at the Thunderbird's on Oct. 26. This came after winning a 40-34 league shootout at the T-Birds on Oct. 5.

"Most of our offensive players are coming back at our skill positions. We have our starting quarterback returning Ethan Abercrombie, for his senior year" said Klekamp. "He's started on and off for us since his freshman year. (Abercrombie) looks real healthy and we're looking for a big year from him. But, his backup, Drake Deuser, is a junior whose had a really good summer throwing the ball. So, there's still a little bit of a quarterback controversy here in Montgomery about who is going to be our starter."

Last season in EMO competition the Wildcats ended the year by outlasting Clopton/Elsberry 58-56 at home on Oct. 19, on Oct. 12 the squad won at Van-Far/CR-6 handily 60-20 and at Wright City on Sept. 28 Montgomery County came out on top 28-6. The team also dropped Mark Twain on the road 34-16 on Sept. 21, but that was a much needed win after getting beat 50-28 at home by Bowling Green on Sept. 14.

"Our top receiver is back, Bailey Sontaag. He's probably one of the better kids we've had at wide receiver in a long time," Klekamp said. "We're looking for him to have a really big season. Through seven games last season he had about 800 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns, so he's a pretty big playmaker for us. We look for him to have a really big senior season."

The start to last year for Montgomery County was anything but dynamic and began with a 28-12 home loss to Hermann on Aug. 12. Things only got worse after that when the Wildcats lost at Winfield 57-26 on Aug. 31, but when the team was then defeated 34-12 in conference competition at South Callaway, it took everything Klekamp had and knew as a coach to start putting plans in place to begin righting what was wrong.

"Our starter at running back is back. We shared some reps there last season. Tristen Murie, he's a senior. We also have a senior tight end back, Carson Parker," said Klekamp. "He's one of our better basketball players. He came out last year. He was still just trying to learn the position last year, but this summer he had a really good (offseason). He and (Sontaag) will line up on the same side. So you'll have a 6-foot-3 receiver with really good speed and a 6-foot-8 tight end who can really catch the ball."

Another receiver who's back for the Wildcats and has had a good summer is Ben Miller. As for what he helped Montgomery County accomplish in 2018, having finished with a record of 5-5 overall, the team averaged 220.4 passing yards and 147.8 rushing yards per game with 46 total touchdowns according to maxpreps.com. On the other side of the ball the team also racked up 14 sacks and 11 interceptions while averaging 65.6 tackles a contest.

"Defensively is where we're returning alot. We return 11 guys who have starting experience. Two of those guys are Kyle Yelton, who is a junior, and Trey Martin, who is a senior," Klekamp said. "(Martin) only made it through about the initial three quarters of our first game last year, but he started for us as a sophomore, also, so we're looking for him to return to form."

Linebackers Blake Yelton and Aaron Milner enter their senior seasons having started at that position since they were freshman and look to go out with their best efforts yet. Behind them Ethan Abercrombie and Marlando Parker are also upperclassmen who'll be playing strong and free safety with similar, if not exact, aspirations.

"We've got two cornerbacks who've started for us since their freshman year, Jacob Cluver and Ben Miller. We've got more experience on the defensive side of the ball, but offensively we're getting where we want to be," said Klekamp. "Some of our juniors like Deuser will start on defense. We also have several sophomores we'll look to fill some big roles for us. Josh Gilbert will play a little bit of offensive and defensive line. Evan Abercrombie will play some defensive end and offensive line."

Some of the other underclassmen who will probably get playing time for Montgomery County this season include Drake Smith, Logan Hutcheson, Ty Leu and Thomas Klekamp.