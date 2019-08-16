Ryan Michael Schafer and Brooke Patrice Hudspeth were married Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Firestone Baars Chapel in Columbia. The bride is the daughter of Troy and Valerie (Schilling) Hudspeth of Lockwood. The groom is the son of John and Marcia (Johanning) Schafer of Columbia.

As the bride and her father walked down the aisle, her uncle played “Canon in D” on the piano. Brooke wore an ivory Oleg Cassini gown with intricate beading and lace. She carried a colorful bouquet of peonies, roses, carnations and hydrangeas. The groom wore a blue suit with a yellow floral tie. The altar flowers were handpicked peonies grown by the bride’s late grandmothers, Lita “Boots” Hudspeth and Alice Schilling.

The couple was surrounded by a large bridal party including: Jarica Oeltjen, matron of honor; bridesmaids Brandi Brabo, Tracy Smith, Pam Schafer; Elliott Schafer, flower girl; Mark Schafer, best man; groomsmen John Doyle, Peter Haslag, Skyler Martin, Jake Tillitt, Drew Walters, Tyler Nielsen, TJ Brandel; Chase Oeltjen, ring bearer; ushers Andrew Hudspeth, Jason Hudspeth, Phil Oeltjen, Joe Doyle; Joseph Haslag, officiant; and Douglas Ashcraft, accompanist.

The bridesmaids wore coral floor-length gowns, while the groomsmen wore blue attire with yellow floral ties. The flower girl wore an ivory dress similar to the bride, and a sparkly headpiece. The ring bearer wore a gray suit and carried a briefcase in lieu of the traditional ring pillow.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a dinner reception and dancing at the Kimball Ballroom. Following the celebration, the couple returned to their home in Dallas, Texas, where they reside with their dog, Blue. They are planning a honeymoon in Western Europe.