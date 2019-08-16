JOPLIN, Mo. – Referring to his time as president of Missouri Southern State University as one of the greatest personal and professional honors of his career, Dr. Alan Marble announced his retirement during today’s All-Employee Welcome Back meeting.

“Six years ago, I was afforded one of the greatest personal and professional honors of my career when I became the first alumnus to serve as president of this distinguished institution,” he said. “I am honored to have served alongside Missouri Southern faculty and staff as we’ve made great strides in research, student success, teaching and community impact. We are continuing to come together, for the good of our students, as a dynamic, strong and thriving university.”

“Because of this positive momentum, my family and I believe this is the right time for me to step down. Through much self-reflection, I have decided to re-energize and refocus on my family. I am excited to spend more time making precious memories with them.”

Marble, a 1979 graduate of Missouri Southern, was appointed to serve as the university’s president in an interim capacity in June 2013. A year later, the Board of Governors voted unanimously to invite him to continue as president in an official capacity.

Before coming to MSSU, he had retired from Crowder College after serving the school for 27 years – including seven as president. Prior to his career in higher education, he owned and operated a testing and placement service that worked with leading insurance companies nationwide.

His tenure as president has marked a period of growth for Missouri Southern, including numerous building and renovation projects; the development of master’s degree offerings; the creation of the Yours to Lose—Advanced Medical School Acceptance Program in partnership with Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences; and the successful rollout of the Great Game of Education (GGOE), utilizing open-book management principles to develop financial literacy and understanding across campus. As originally planned, the GGOE system is under constant review and is currently undergoing refinement by the university Culture Committee to better meet the specific, unique and ever-changing challenges of higher education.

In June, it was announced that the Higher Learning Commission had granted Missouri Southern a full 10-year accreditation. The report singled out the university’s focus on transparency and shared responsibility for the future.

“Alan's passion for education, commitment to the community, business acumen and servant-leadership have positioned Missouri Southern for a bright future,” said Bill Gipson, chair of the university’s Board of Governors. “He has been a true friend and mentor, not only to me, but also to many who have known and worked with him. His tireless efforts will leave a lasting legacy at Missouri Southern.”